Students strike for reef

BEING COUNTED: Luca Fanning, 7, will be participating in tomorrow's Schools Strike 4 Climate.

SCHOOL students across the nation have been walking out of school throughout November, in protest against climate change inaction.

The global campaign, was inspired by 15-year-old Greta Thunberg, a Swedish schoolgirl who sits on the steps of her country's Parliament every Friday to force politicians to act on climate change.

The movement has spread through more than 25 towns and cities across Australia, after Year 8 students in central Victoria followed in Greta's footsteps.

The strikes have reached the Whitsundays, and tomorrow more than 20 students will walk out of school united in their concern for the planet.

Evie Jones, a Year 7 student from Proserpine High School said she was striking to stand up for her generation, and to protect her future.

"We know that climate change is responsible for the death of our Great Barrier Reef, destructive weather events and the drought,” she said. She believes coal should make way for renewable energy.

"To change our path for the future we should make way for the renewable energy resources,” she said.

School striker Luca Fanning, 7, from Cannonvale State School said he would be striking with his friends because he wanted to stand up for his future.

"It's important to stand up for a safe future for ourselves and our planet,” he said.

"By the time we kids can vote, we will already have no reef and rainforest. They'll be destroyed by climate change.”

School Strike 4 Climate Action is the body behind the Australian strikes and is primarily run by students.

They have a list of "demands” for Australian politicians, which include putting a stop the Adani coal mine, for no new coal of gas, and to have 100% renewable energy by 2030.

Luca said: "We didn't start climate change, but we can end it!”

HEAR THEM

WHAT: Schools Strike 4 Climate

WHEN: Tomorrow, November 30, 9.30am-11am

WHERE: Cannonvale Beach Foreshore, Opposite Fat Frog

People are invited to join the kids, to show support.