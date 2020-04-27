Students tackle their final year from home

AS SCHOOLS enter their second week of at-home learning, one Whitsunday Year 12 student says an endless stream of tea and an extra lie-in are helping her cope with the change.

Charlotte Orenshaw from St Catherine’s Catholic College in Proserpine is one of many students tackling her last year of school from home because of coronavirus restrictions.

Charlotte is studying biology, mathematical methods, English, ancient history and visual arts for her final grade and said that so far, she was enjoying working from home.

“I am actually liking being able to work in my own space and at my own pace with a cup of tea and no one to distract me,” she said.

“Working differently has stopped me from losing time travelling between classes and spending this time for preparation and extension instead.

“There is also definitely an upside to having a bit of a lie-in in the morning.”

This year marks the first time Queensland Year 12 students will receive an Australian Tertiary Admissions Rank, or ATAR, instead of an OP score.

The Queensland Curriculum Assessment Authority (QCAA) announced it would drop one assessment to help ease the pressure on students.

However, Charlotte was not too worried about how working from home would affect her grades.

“The ATAR system is set up so that last year’s completed Year 11 work is very similar to the work in Year 12,” she said.

“This year is also supposed to test our independence, so our marks will be a true indicator of this.

“My teachers are all extremely supportive and I have total faith in them that they will help us in any way that is needed.

“This overall situation is actually a good experience for moving into higher education, where we will have to work independently anyway.”

Teachers at St Catherine's in Proserpine have been preparing to take classes online.

Principal of St Catherine’s Luke Thomson echoed Charlotte’s confidence and hoped support from the QCAA combined with smaller class sizes would help them succeed.

“The QCAA needs to ensure equity across all education systems and regions throughout this period and this year,” he said.

“Provided that they can do that, I am sure that all students will receive the results that they deserve.

“At St Catherine’s Catholic College we are blessed to offer a wide variety of senior subjects, however our cohort numbers allow us to run these classes with smaller numbers.

“This will allow our students in senior (years) to have greater access to their teachers through this time, and our teachers will be able to better support and monitor their senior students.

“Our Year 12 and Year 11 students will have the benefit of the use of video conferencing with staff and other students (and) videoed lessons.”

Charlotte did not have any concrete plans for when she finished high school.

However, when asked what could be done to help ease the burden of COVID-19, it became clear her passion was sure to take her far.

“I believe that we should do more to respect our experts to do their jobs, and to stop putting money above the welfare of other people,” she said.

“Our educators, police and emergency services, our healthcare workers and many other frontline workers receive only a message of thanks for risking their lives, while not being paid what they deserve.

“I believe that teachers in particular are definitely not getting the recognition they are warranted, having to juggle teaching students at school and answering the thousands of emails that they are sure to get from students online, doing all of this, while their health is at risk.

“Hopefully, this crisis will help our generation bring some much-needed change in how our government and economy works.”