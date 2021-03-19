Menu
An insurer has been slammed for spending $500k on a study that’s discovered the obvious in the wake of revelations of underpayments.
Business

Study stating the obvious costs insurer $500k

by James O’Doherty
19th Mar 2021 12:13 PM
State insurer icare paid $500,000 for a national study into COVID-19 which has so far found that the pandemic led to job losses and impacted people's mental health.

The far from groundbreaking revelations were included in a Monash University study which also found people were working from home amid the pandemic.

The interim findings of the COVID-19 Work and Health Study include that people who lost their jobs due to the pandemic were more likely to experience psychological distress, but mental health outcomes have improved over time.

It also found people had concerns about returning to the office during the pandemic.

The study was lauded in a press release issued by icare as a way to "track the employment and health outcomes for Australians who have lost work during the COVID-19 pandemic".

It comes after a scathing review into icare's culture and governance in the wake of revelations of the underpayment of thousands of injured workers by up to $80 million.

"I could have told icare that losing your job hurts your mental health," Labor's ­Finance spokesman Daniel Mookhey said.

"They didn't have to spend half-a-million dollars to learn that pearl of wisdom. It's like hiring a consultant to tell you the sky is blue."

Mr Mookhey (pictured) said the money would have been better spent helping ­injured workers.

An icare spokeswoman said the national research "will be critical for developing evidence-based tools and ­resources to support the physical and mental health of workers".

The research will "inform injury prevention and safe ­return to work strategies for NSW employers and injured workers as we emerge from the pandemic", she said.

Originally published as Study stating obvious costs state insurer $500k

