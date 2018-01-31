Menu
Stunning Clipper photos flood in

CLIPPER CONTEST: The winning entry of the Abell Point Marina Clipper photo competition was submitted by Tash Farmer.
THE two week stopover in the Whitsundays by the Clipper Round the World fleet provided a visual feast for the eyes, and for the lenses of the happy snappers taking part in the Abell Point Marina Clipper photo competition.

A stunning nocturnal long exposure captured by Tash Farmer was the stand out image.

Marketing and business development manager Joscelyn O'Keefe said it was "incredible to see the community be so engaged in the Clipper Race fleet in the Whitsundays”.

"Every day we saw people down at the marina chasing the perfect shot and the range of images shared on social media has been incredible,” she said.

"The winner was unanimous with the judges, such a stunning use of colour and light, we loved it.”

Whitsunday Times

