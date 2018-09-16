Menu
FOR SALE: A simply stunning Queenslander with an impressive history, 42a Branyan Street is on the market for $550,000.
Stunning historic home on the market

Carolyn Booth
16th Sep 2018 5:00 AM

STUNNINGLY modern but with features that provide a glimpse into the property's rich history, 42a Branyan St is an impressive home.

More than 100 years old, remarkably just three families have owned the property, which is believed to have been built for sugar-planter Frederic Buss's daughter as a wedding gift.

Frederic Buss was a prominent Bundaberg businessman who owned interests in a number of sugar mills from the 1870s, as well as retail interests, most prominently Buss & Turner.

Sitting on a 2436m sq corner block, 42a Branyan St was show piece home for the area, and now offering large open rooms and private balconies, original hardwood flooring, high ceilings and stain and lead glass windows.

The five-bedroom, two-bathroom home is marketed through a number of agencies for offers over $550,000.

Find your dream home inside today's Real Estate Guide.

