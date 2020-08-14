Stunning waterside home wins House of the Year

Red Emperor Constructions scooped the pool at the Mackay and Whitsundays Housing and Construction Awards this year, taking home an impressive five awards, including the coveted title of House of the Year for this 'Beacons' home at Airlie Beach. Picture: Tanya Dherville

PERCHED on prime waterside real estate, this year's House of the Year has a stunning off-form concrete wall extending from the front gate through the interior and out to the backyard pool.

Nestled between the Port of Airlie Marina and Airlie Beach, 'Beacons' boasts outstanding views on a site with challenging parameters.

Red Emperor Constructions scooped the pool at the 2020 Mackay and Whitsundays Housing and Construction awards, taking home an impressive five awards including the coveted title of House of the Year for Beacons.

The Red Emperor team worked with Raunik Architects throughout construction on Beacons, with 'a very wet, wet season' also posing a challenge.

Red Emperor also earned the award for Best Individual Home in the $1.26 million - $2 million category for Beacons.

The company also took honours in the housing category for the Home Renovation/Remodelling Project over $1 million category for its Mediterranean House on Hamilton Island, as well as Best Individual Home $451,000 - $550,000 for the Johnswood project at Cannonvale, and Best Use of Sloping Sites for the Horizons property at Airlie Beach.

The Project of the Year award went to Paynters for the Airlie Beach Foreshore Revitalisation Project which also won Best Community Service Facilities.

The $7.1 million project was completed last year, following the devastation from Cyclone Debbie in 2017.

Its features include a new market site, large carpark and performance stage, giant playground, 'beach step' stadium near the Esplanade, beach walkways, tourist bus hub and upgraded amenities block, delivering the facilities and beauty the local community and tourism industry so richly deserves.

Paynters made it a hat-trick with the award for Best Tourism and Leisure Facilities over $10 million for the Whitsunday Coast Airport Terminal Upgrade.

Whitsunday Coast Airport

The contemporary flow of Parkedge Abode at Richmond secured the prestigious President's Award for Executive Living Homes.

With its slightly elevated frontage, this beautiful home boasts all the creature comforts a large family could wish for, including a kids' retreat, stunning couples' suite, and poolside alfresco area made for entertaining.

The contemporary flow of Parkedge Abode at Richmond secured the prestigious President's Award for Executive Living Homes at the 2020 Mackay and Whitsunday Housing and Construction Awards. Parkedge Abode was also named Best Individual Home $251,000 – $350,000.

Parkedge Abode was also named Best Individual Home $251,000 - $350,000.

The awards ceremony was livestreamed to an at-home audience tonight, with more than 30 builders, projects and individuals recognised.

Cartoonist Harry Bruce's take on the 2020 Mackay and Whitsunday Housing and Construction awards taking place virtually via an online link this year.

Master Builders Mackay and Whitsunday regional manager Malcolm Hull congratulated all 33 category winners.

"Highlighting quality workmanship and creating positivity in our industry has never been more important than it is in the current economic climate," Mr Hull said.

"Programs like the Housing and Construction Awards give our builders the chance to shine - even if the awards looked a little different this year.

"The diversity and quality of building work across the Mackay and Whitsunday region is testament to the resilience of our local industry, and all of our 2020 entrants should be extremely proud of their achievements.

"With projects like the Bowen Hospital Paediatrics Ward & High Dependency Unit upgrade, Proserpine State High School New Learning Centre, and Mackay's new mental health Step Up Step Down facility also among the award winners, it's fantastic to see our local communities benefiting from the skills and workmanship of our local construction industry."

MAJOR WINNERS

Three years on from Severe Tropical Cyclone Debbie, Paynters' work on the Airlie Beach Foreshore has delivered a beautiful and functional community hub both locals and tourists can enjoy for generations to come.

From the outset, the Paynters team worked to overcome challenges, including wet weather delays, ripples and cracks in concrete slabs caused by onshore winds, and clashes with the existing in-ground sewer and fire services.

They worked closely with Whitsunday Regional Council, revising the plan to deliver the project in stages, which allowed the community to enjoy areas such as the children's playground and new car park before full completion.

Taking out the 2020 Mackay and Whitsunday Project of the Year, the 'Airlie Beach Foreshore Revitalisation Project", the judges called it "an outstanding project that showcases the very best of the Whitsundays to the world stage".

"A large community-based project achieved on time and on budget. A credit to the builder," judges said.

House of the Year: Beacon of style nestled on prime Airlie real estate

Red Emperor Constructions was asked to build a quality architecturally designed home, with lead architect Frank Raunik congratulating the team on the exceptionally high level of finish, and the detail shown.

Nestled between the Port of Airlie Marina and Airlie Beach, the key feature of this stunning two-storey waterside home is the off-form concrete, running from the front gate all through the interior and out to the backyard pool.

Beacons also boasts four bedrooms upstairs, each with an ensuite, two living areas, media room, office, large garage and gate house.

With the modern concrete teamed with warm wooden accents, cool greys and lush landscaped tropical gardens, Beacons presents as what many may dream of as a luxury getaway destination.

"The excellent planning has allowed every room to achieve an outstanding view - it all comes down to great design," the judges said.

"The parameters of the site posed a challenge, but the builder has still managed to achieve an impressive project with winning quality."

President's award: Wow factor gives family home the 'edge' over the competition

With contemporary style suited to its boutique locale, Executive Living Homes built Parkedge Abode with modern family living in mind.

Featuring four bedrooms, seamlessly flowing kitchen with walk-in pantry, and open-plan living and dining, this home can accommodate a large brood.

Couples can escape to a fabulous master suite, complete with ensuite, while the children have their own separate space to hang out.

Entertainers will be in heaven with the alfresco and BBQ area with large glass corner stacker doors, while the elevated frontage and Eco Stone 'Abyss' feature on the garage parapet bring the 'wow' factor in terms of street appeal.

The contemporary flow of Parkedge Abode at Richmond secured the prestigious President's Award for Executive Living Homes at the 2020 Mackay and Whitsunday Housing and Construction Awards.

The clean lines and modern, quality finish are a credit to Executive Living Homes.

"True value for money and some inspiring innovations that any family and homeowner would be proud to call their own," the judges said.

"Some nice little touches and excellent quality workmanship on show inside this home put it easily into the winner's circle".

ALL MACKAY AND WHITSUNDAY WINNERS

construction

• Health Facilities up to $20 million - Fergus Builders Pty Ltd for Step Up Step Down (West Mackay)

• Education Facilities up to $10 million - Mycore Contructions Pty Ltd for Mackay Christian College Pre-Prep (Slade Point)

• Community Service Facilities - Paynters Pty Ltd for Airlie Beach Foreshore Revitalisation Project (Airlie Beach)

• Tourism and Leisure Facilities over $10 million - Paynters Pty Ltd for Whitsunday Coast Airport Terminal Upgrade (Gunyarra)

• Industrial Building over $5 million - Fergus Builders Pty Ltd for Followmont Transport (Paget)

• Refurbishment/Renovation up to $750,000 - Lowcock Builders Pty Ltd for Paediatrics Ward & High Dependency Unit Upgrade, Bowen Hospital (Bowen)

• Refurbishment/Renovation over $750,000 - TF Woollam & Son Pty Ltd T/A Woollam Constructions for A Historic Refurbishment of 21 Sydney Street (Mackay)

HOUSING

• Home Renovation/Remodelling Project up to $275,000 - Mycore Constructions Pty Ltd for Royal Reno (Glenella)

• Home Renovation/Remodelling Project $276,000 - $575,000 - Urban Trend Constructions Australia Pty Ltd for Downing Residence (Ooralea)

• Home Renovation/Remodelling Project over $1 million - ACS Projects Pty Ltd T/A Red Emperor Constructions for Mediterranean House (Hamilton Island)

• Display Home $251,000 - $350,000 - Paul Edward Mason T/A Paul Mason Constructions for PMC Display Home (Rural View)

• Individual Home up to $250,000 - Jorgensen Builders Pty Ltd for Giumellis 148 (Hampden)

• Individual Home $251,000 - $350,000 - Executive Living Homes Pty Ltd for Parkedge Abode (Richmond)

• Individual Home $351,000 - $450,000 - Jorgensen Builders Pty Ltd for Giumellis 312 (Hampden)

• Individual Home $451,000 - $550,000 - ACS Projects Pty Ltd T/A Red Emperor Constructions for Johnswood (Cannonvale)

• Individual Home $551,000 - $650,000 - Moloko Homes Pty Ltd for The Palm Bay (Cannon Valley)

• Individual Home $651,000 - $750,000 - Triumph Enterprises Pty Ltd T/A Hotondo Homes Mackay for Ahern Project (Rural View)

• Individual Home $751,000 - $950,000 - Greene Homes Whitsunday Pty Ltd for Hamptons on the Hill (Airlie Beach)

• Individual Home $951,000 - $1.25 million - Triumph Enterprises Pty Ltd T/A Hotondo Homes Mackay for Modified Como 449 (Richmond)

• Individual Home $1.26 million - $2 million - ACS Projects Pty Ltd T/A Red Emperor Constructions for Beacons (Airlie Beach)

• Best Use of Timber - Rick Chelman Builder Pty Ltd for Crabhollow (Walkerston)

• Excellence in Sustainable Living - Lowcock Builders Pty Ltd for Baxter Residence (Bowen)

• Best Use of Steel Frame Housing - Lindsay Bates Building for Valley View (Strathdickie)

• Best Use of Sloping Sites - ACS Projects Pty Ltd T/A Red Emperor Constructions for Horizons (Airlie Beach)

SPECIALTY

• Best Residential Bathroom - Greene Homes Whitsunday Pty Ltd for Hamptons on the Hill (Airlie Beach)

• Best Residential Kitchen - Brad Kirkpatrick Builder Pty Ltd for Hampton's Charm (Richmond)

• Best Residential Swimming Pool - Greene Homes Whitsunday Pty Ltd for Hamptons on the Hill (Airlie Beach)

INDIVIDUAL

• Commercial Trade Contractor of the Year - Gangemi Cabinet Makers Pty Ltd for Proserpine SHS New Learning Centre (Proserpine)

• Ken & Nola Clark Perpetual Award for Quality Workmanship - Shaun A Moppett from Shaun Moppett Builders (Woodwark)

• Women in Building - Alicia Kelly from Moloko Homes (Cannonvale)

Alicia Kelly from Moloko Homes at Cannonvale won the Women in Building award at the 2020 Mackay and Whitsunday Housing and Construction Awards. Picture: Michelle Wasson

MAJOR

• President's Award - Executive Living Homes Pty Ltd for Parkedge Abode (Richmond)

• Project of the Year - Paynters Pty Ltd for Airlie Beach Foreshore Revitalisation Project (Airlie Beach)

• House of the Year - ACS Projects Pty Ltd T/A Red Emperor Constructions for Beacons (Airlie Beach)