Stunt bike displays will wow the crowd

Louise Shannon | 4th Aug 2017 3:00 PM
ACTION APLENTY: Borys Zagrocki, a professional trials bicycle rider, performer and instructor will be making regular appearances at the Telstra Family Fun Day.
ACTION APLENTY: Borys Zagrocki, a professional trials bicycle rider, performer and instructor will be making regular appearances at the Telstra Family Fun Day.

THINK good old-fashioned fun - plus a few stunt bike riding displays for added excitement - and get ready for a free family day out at the Telstra Whitsunday Family Fun Day this weekend.

The action-packed day of amusements and entertainment, held as part of the 17th annual Whitsunday Reef Festival, is expected to attract hundreds of people.

Whitsunday Reef Festival committee chairperson Margie Murphy said this was the festival's sixth family fun day and, because of the hardships the community had faced this year recovering from Cyclone Debbie, she was anticipating an extra special vibe of high spirits and celebration.

"We've had an amazing response from community sponsors,” she said.

"It shows that we are moving on. It will be a special time to celebrate everything that is beautiful about our community and Airlie Beach.

"We're hoping to see lots of kids and smiling faces and in a beautiful location on the foreshore.”

The fun day is held is on the closing day of the Reef Festival, which runs from August 3-6.

Ms Murphy said there would be an atmosphere of family fun with an "old-fashioned kids party vibe on a big scale”.

Activities will include three-legged races and sack races for children and adults, a doughnut eating competition, a treasure hunt, slushy slurping and a lolly throwing compe-tition.

Borys Zagrocki - a professional Trials bicycle rider, performer and instructor - will be making regular appearances to wow crowds with his mountain biking tricks and talents. Borys, who has been riding for over 15 years, holds two Australian National Elite Championships.

There will also be a bouncing castle, texting competition, prizes, circus workshops, face painting, PCYC play equipment, arts and crafts and an Eco Barge sculpture competition.

Reef appreciation tents will provide spaces for children to learn about the reef system in a fun environment, and win prizes.

LA Entertainment will provide a backdrop of music during the day, and food and drinks will be available. There will also be a relaxation zone for parents.

When the Testra Family Fun Day officially finishes at 2pm, the Beach Music stage will turn up the volume for an afternoon 'Chill in the Park' program featuring plenty of live music until 6pm.

FAMILY FUN

WHAT: Telstra Family Fun Day

WHEN: Sunday, August 6, 10am-2pm

WHERE: Airlie Point

COST: Free

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  day family fun telstra whitsunday

