Stupid decision comes at a cost

TWO men learnt what it was like to spend some time in a police car prisoner pod - but it came at a cost.

A 41-year old Glenella man and a 51-year old Andergrove man noticed an empty police car was parked at Airlie Beach Shute Harbour Rd at 10.30pm August 5, outside a licenced venue.

They proceeded to open the prisoner pod of the vehicle and went inside while shouting and screaming at people passing by.

As the two men left the vehicle they were quickly confronted by the police officers who had returned from an unrelated issue.

Both men were given on the spot fines of $378.