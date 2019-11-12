'Stupid' Tasmanian truck driver takes two disabled spots

A truck driver has been called "stupid" and lazy after they were spotted in Tasmania parked in the middle of two large disabled parking spaces.

The truck, owned by a wedding hire company, was parked at a convention centre, and appeared to be unloading goods when it was photographed on Friday.

"No permit," a man wrote, sharing a photo of the truck on the Facebook group Australian Disability Parking Wall of Shame.

"Sheer laziness," one person commented, followed by grimacing emojis.

"How bloody stupid," another said.

"Nice wide parking bays though. Shame they're taking up both of them of course," another said.

"Would love for two disability permit holders to park in front of truck and block it in for a day or two," one commenter joked.

Other commenters sided with the driver of the truck, saying it was a difficult area to park.

"I blame the developers also for not making a loading zone near the entrance," one man commented.

Parking in a disabled spot is an offence across Australia and comes with hefty fines.