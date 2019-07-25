Menu
Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book
'Stupidity' on Shute Harbour Rd

Shannen McDonald
25th Jul 2019 5:00 PM
A MAN who surprised Cannonvale commuters with a giant spray painting of a penis and balls on newly resurfaced Shute Harbour Rd said it was alcohol-fuelled stupidity.

Jon Cameron McLeod, 39, from Cannonvale, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to damaging property by spray painting and possessing a graffiti instrument.

The incident occurred in Cannonvale on June 6 when McLeod was walking home after a night out.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court police spotted McLeod bending over on Shute Harbour Rd during patrols at 10.25pm.

The court heard police witnessed McLeod place an item in a pocket of his pants, and an incomplete yellow spray painting on the road that resembled a giant penis and balls.

McLeod told police, at the time, he found the spray paint can.

Magistrate James Morton reminded McLeod his antics cost taxpayers in the removal of the marks before ordering him to perform 40 hours of unpaid graffiti removal service, with no convictions recorded.

