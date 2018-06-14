Stylish bushland hideaway

THIS masterfully recreated single-level home set amongst native bushland and just minutes from the beach offers a perfectly blended country and coastal lifestyle.

Step through the wide entrance and be enchanted by the beautiful home inside. With polished timber floorboards and plush carpeting of the interior, to the recycled timber flooring of the enclosed entertaining deck, this house is a perfect combination of old world charm meets new world sophistication.

The open plan living area opens out onto an outdoor living room, with floor to ceiling panelling and sweeping high sail-cloth ceilings creating a unique and spacious outdoor area overlooking the lush garden vista.

With an outdoor bar and a servery from the kitchen, this eclectically designed space is perfect for family mealtimes, entertaining friends or taking a moment of quiet solitude amongst the peaceful surroundings.

Resort styling is in abundance throughout this whole property, with a timber boardwalk leading to a Balinese hut and decadent outdoor spa, while inside the stunningly designed bathrooms feature floor to ceiling tiles, up-cycled timber vanities, porcelain and stone sink tops and double showerheads to provide a touch of luxury.

The true masterpiece of this home; however, is the striking country kitchen with its butlers' pantry, timber benchtops and feature pendant lighting that perfectly complement the farmhouse-style sink and chic Belling range cooker.

Homely comfort is offered throughout each of the four generous bedrooms, with the master suite opening out onto the enclosed outdoor living area. An oversize media room provides a restful retreat.

Positioned on a nearly 7000sq m level block surrounded by spectacular bushland with a quadruple lock-up garage, covered carport, double lock-up shed with three roller doors and 20amp power supply.

There is plenty of additional parking with a drive-in, drive-out bitumen driveway that completes the picturesque lifestyle package on offer.

YANDINA CREEK

116 Arcoona Road

4 Bed, 2 Bath, 4 Car, Spa, Shed

Features: Beautifully recreated single-level home on 0.70ha. Polished timber floorboards and plush carpeting, recycled timber flooring on enclosed entertaining deck. Balinese hut and outdoor spa. Double lock-up shed

Price: Price guide $900,000-plus

Agent: Steve Lane at Coolum Beach Real Estate

Contact: 0412 346 333

Inspection: Saturday 11.30am-12pm, June 16