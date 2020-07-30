Menu
The submerged vehicle. Photo: 7NEWS Wide Bay.
Submerged car in Burnett river allegedly stolen

Rhylea Millar
30th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
AS THE search continues for the driver, police allege the vehicle that was found fully submerged in the Burnett River yesterday was stolen.

The single vehicle crash occurred about 6.20am yesterday near Cedars Crossing Bridge on Cedars Road, South Bingera.

Bundaberg police are still looking for the driver who allegedly stole the 2002 Toyota Landcruiser station wagon from Childers hours before the incident occurred.

If you have any information or witnessed the crash, please contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

