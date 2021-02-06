Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services are evacuating part of the Gold Coast suburb of Ormeau after an orange gas cloud formed above an industrial estate.
Emergency services are evacuating part of the Gold Coast suburb of Ormeau after an orange gas cloud formed above an industrial estate.
News

Suburb evacuated after ‘orange gas cloud’ forms

by Danielle O’Neal
6th Feb 2021 7:55 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Firefighters are evacuating parts of a Gold Coast suburb after an orange gas cloud formed above a Gold Coast industrial estate.

Emergency services were called to an orange gas cloud on Lahrs Rd, near the Real Pet Food Company, at Ormeau at 6.21am Saturday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said about 1500L of a chemical called 'MP1000' in a tanker reacted with water to create an orange gas cloud.

Evacuation zones have been established and QFES have set up an emergency services staging zone about 200m away from the incident.

Emergency services are in the process of closing Lahrs Rd, with traffic being let out but incoming traffic blocked.

There have been no reported injuries or illnesses from the chemical leak, a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said.

Paramedics are on standby at the staging zone

 

Originally published as Suburb evacuated after 'orange gas cloud' forms

evacuation police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAME AND SHAME: Four Whitsunday residents busted with drugs

        Premium Content NAME AND SHAME: Four Whitsunday residents busted with drugs

        Crime Police searched three men and a woman to find meth, marijuana and more.

        Abandoned, cyclone-damaged QLD pub for sale

        Premium Content Abandoned, cyclone-damaged QLD pub for sale

        Property Abandoned, cyclone-damaged QLD pub listed for sale

        Man accused of taking loaded revolver into Airlie venue

        Premium Content Man accused of taking loaded revolver into Airlie venue

        Crime Police say about 100 people were at the drinking hole when the man was apprehended.

        AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community