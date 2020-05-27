Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A usually quiet suburb has been rocked by another death after a woman’s body was found this morning, with police investigations continuing.
A usually quiet suburb has been rocked by another death after a woman’s body was found this morning, with police investigations continuing.
Crime

Suburb rocked again after woman’s body found

by Brayden Heslehurst
27th May 2020 2:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A USUALLY quiet suburb south of Brisbane has been rocked by another death after a woman's body was found this morning.

Police are investigating after the death of a 36-year-old woman after her body was found inside a house on Francoise St in Eagleby at 7.45am.

A crime scene has been established in order for police to determine the cause of death with investigations continuing.

The death is the third in Eagleby in the past three months after two bodies were found in Curlew Cres within two months of each other.

Originally published as Suburb rocked again after woman's body found

crime death police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Never did I wish that for the Whitsunday wedding industry’

        premium_icon ‘Never did I wish that for the Whitsunday wedding industry’

        News Former director of The Wedding Planners Whitsundays speaks out after shock liquidation

        Childcare scholarships for Collinsville residents

        premium_icon Childcare scholarships for Collinsville residents

        News Two lucky residents could be given the opportunity to study early childhood...

        Woman allegedly caught with weapon in Cannonvale street

        premium_icon Woman allegedly caught with weapon in Cannonvale street

        News POLICE WRAP: A wrap-up of what’s been going on this week including three drug...

        Council welcomes new CEO with decades of experience

        premium_icon Council welcomes new CEO with decades of experience

        News Mayor Andrew Willcox said looked forward to working with the new CEO to lead the...

        • 27th May 2020 2:18 PM