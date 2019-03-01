Success belongs to even Stephens

ON THE GREEN: Nicholas Langevad practices his putting technique at Proserpine Golf Club on Saturday.

ON THE GREEN: Nicholas Langevad practices his putting technique at Proserpine Golf Club on Saturday. Claudia Alp

PROSERPINE GOLF: Saturday's February monthly medal attracted 47 men and 18 women to the course in pleasant and cooler conditions than we have experienced in some time.

The men's overall and C-grade winner was Ron Jamieson with nett 66, on a count back from Clay Coles, the B-grade winner.

The A-grade winner was Kelvin Stephens from Scott Grigg, both on 69 nett, Levi Holmes was B grade runner up on 68 and Merv Hinton C-grade runner-up on 66 nett.

Among the place getters were Lance Lloyd and Kevin Duffy, 68, Ross Richards and Brad Albertson 69, followed by a group of four on 70, James Devery, Patrick Patterson, Roger Vandenberg and Dean Kercher.

The pin shots went to Ross Richards on two, Scott Lee, nine, Lyn Muller 13 and Dean Kercher on 16.

Mandy Patterson took the ladies medal with a nett 75 on a count back from Trish McNeill.

In third place was Noelene Spurway with 78.

Completing the run down were Wendy Bradley, 79 and Ann Gardel 80.

The pin shot went to Meg Lyons on hole number 9.

The men's Thursday Club could only attract 33 players, most likely due to the heat.

Winner on the day was Paul Douthwaite with 66 nett from Nic Langevad on 67, on a count back from Albert Pini and Peter Fox.

Theunis Venter came home with 68 and Roger Vandenberg, Chris Brett, Jake Nurse and Joe Taylor all finished with 69.

The nine-hole competition was won bt Nic Langevad with 30 nett from Paul Douthwaite 31.

The pin shots went to Albert Pini on two, Nic Langevad, nine, Trevor Paroz 13 and Mick Leo on 16.

The Monthly Medal will be played this Saturday in both men and ladies.