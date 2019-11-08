SUCCESS: Dad on desperate search for work lands job

Chad Pallett has found work and been inundated with job offers.

AN Ipswich dad who went to great lengths to secure employment to support his family has found work and been inundated with other job offers.

On Wednesday the QT reported the story of Chad Pallett, who put up signs across Ipswich and Brisbane splashed with his mobile number and a plea for work.

He gave up a fly-in-fly-out job in the mines in Mount Isa two months ago with the schedule proving difficult for wife Shalyn and their four children.

The 30-year-old thought he would be able to quickly find a new job on his return to Ipswich but he grew desperate after an exhaustive search and as money started to dry up.

Shalyn recently moved up to Mount Isa to try and find employment there.

Mr Pallett said he received 350 calls on Wednesday and has picked up part-time work as a labourer, working his first day on a site in Cannon Hill on Thursday.

He said if that didn't work out, he had about 20 other job offers to consider.

"I didn't expect it to get as big as it did, it was just about getting a job," he said.

"I didn't expect it to go that crazy.

"I've had people just saying if (his new job) doesn't work out to contact them."

After applying for close to 500 jobs online in the span of three days and handing out resumes "everywhere around Ipswich" Mr Pallett decided on a different tack.

He picked up several pieces of chipboard left by the road for kerbside collection and, after writing his mobile number on them, placed 15 around Ipswich and a further five in Brisbane.

On Wednesday, he said he was down to just $150 and he was struggling to sleep as bills piled up, even after a $2000 loan from his father.

"We've got to a point now where we're basically broke," he said.