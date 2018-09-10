Menu
Sudden death at Royal on NinetyNine

Molly Hancock
by
10th Sep 2018 1:05 PM

AN INJUNE man died suddenly on Friday evening following a medical episode at the Royal on NinetyNine.

Emergency services were called to the pub at 11pm after the 42-year-old man reportedly suffered a medical episode at the top of the stairs and the resulting fall left him unconscious.

CPR was administered and a defibrillator was used in an attempt to revive the man, reports said.

He was transferred to the Roma hospital but was pronounced dead.

Police said investigations were continuing but it is believed the medical episode led to the incident.

