Aldridge State High School teacher Brett Martell is being mourned by the school community after he died this week.
Sudden death of teacher mourned by Coast school community

Carlie Walker
10th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
A FRASER Coast school is mourning the loss of a much-loved teacher.

Brett Martell from Aldridge State High School died suddenly on Tuesday.

Principal Ross Higgins shared a message of condolence on the school's Facebook page this week.

"Family was consistently at the heart of Brett's thoughts and his love for, and pride in, both his children was always evident in both his words and the lengths he went in supporting their endeavours," Mr Higgins wrote.

"He had a special place for the Aldridge family as well."

Brett had worked in a number of different roles at the school, meaning he had engaged with many staff members and students across a range of school activities, Mr Higgins said.

"His preparedness to give of his own time to enhance learning opportunities for staff and students alike was a feature of his work at the school."

Mr Higgins said Brett has returned to the school at the start of the year after working at North Lakes.

"Brett will be greatly missed by many," he wrote.

"While we mourn the passing, let us also celebrate the man."

Anyone in need of support can contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.

