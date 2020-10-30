Menu
Mackay and District BMX club rider Tyler Morgan.
Sport

Sugar City Classic brings best BMX riders to Mackay region

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@news.com.au
30th Oct 2020 10:00 AM
THREE days of competitive BMX racing will power up this weekend with the Elite Physiotherapy Sugar City Classic.

Hosted by Mackay and District BMX Club and Sarina BMX Club, the competition starts today and wraps up Sunday.

Riders from as young as two years old and a little more senior than 50 will compete at the Walkerston, Mackay and Sarina BMX tracks, making it one of a kind in Queensland.

MAD BMX’s Michelle Tickle said the first classic was held in 2014.

“(It) has continued to grow into a bigger and better event each year with almost 300 participants last year,” she said.

Connor Parish from Mackay and District BMX club.
“Riders from as young as 2 up to 50+ years of age, travel from all over Queensland to take part in the weekend of friendly yet competitive racing.”

The Elite Physiotherapy Superclass Men riders including Peter Little, Kai Sanim, Corey Frieswyk, Tristyn Kronk and Zac Hutton will compete for a prize pool of $2000.

The Jayco Mackay Superclass Women riders include Ashleigh Gunn, Celeste Barr and Faith Dibben are vying for a prize pool of $1700.

A highlight of the weekend is the CJM Custom Fabrication Dash 4 Cash, where three randomly selected age classes race for $100.

Check out the Mackay and District BMX Club Inc Facebook page for more details.

