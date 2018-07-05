Menu
Submissions for the review of the Sugar Code of Conduct can be made through the "have your say” section of the Federal Government's website and need to be made before August 22. Peter Carruthers
Sugar Code review brought forward by Federal Government

Peter Carruthers
by
4th Jul 2018 9:19 PM

FIFTEEN months after the introduction of the deadlock-breaking Sugar Code of Conduct the Federal Government will now examine the effectiveness of the regulator by taking submissions from industry and community stakeholders.

The implementation of a mandatory code of conduct by the Federal Government helped end a bitter dispute over cane on-supply agreements between Queensland Sugar Limited and Wilmar Sugar in 2017.

The code also seeks to ensure that supply contracts between growers and mill owners guarantee a grower's choice of the marketing entity for the sale of sugar for which the grower bears the price exposure risk.

Canegrowers chairman, Paul Schembri welcomed the review this week describing the code as a "safety net” which prevented "mills from abusing their monopoly power in each district”.

"The Code requires that each party acts reasonably, fairly and honestly without intimidation and provides for an arbitration mechanism if there's a deadlock,” he said.

"The Code's mechanisms for stability and security underpin grower confidence to continue to invest, get on with the business of producing high quality export sugar for the global market and drive their regional economies.”

Mr Schembri said he believed the code requires "very little modification” and "Canegrowers looks forward to contributing to the review”.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud while in Rockhampton on Wednesday said the review had been brought forward at the request of growers to offer "certainty” for farmers early in the 2018 crush.

"We as a government listened and understood, for growers it's important that they get certainty around the future of the mandatory code,” he said.

Mr Littleproud said he understands there is a range of views on the effect of the code on the industry, he expects a report based on submissions will be tabled in Canberra by the end of the year.

"We want to hear from all players along the supply chain to get a clear picture of how the code is working.”

The review window will last six weeks, submissions can be made through the "have your say” section of the Federal Government's website and need to be made before August 22.

