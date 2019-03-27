Sugar deal vital for next generation

FAMILY VENTURE: Brock Shailer and his grandfather Keith on their Graffunder farm at Munbura.

BROCK Shailer wants to make a go of his family cane farm.

The 22-year-old is the next generation of growers to take on the Graffunder farm at Munbura. His grandfather, Keith, is still on the farm and his mum, Peta has worked there as a mechanic, being a qualified diesel fitter, over the years.

For Brock, the proposal tabled by Nordzucker AG, to take on a 70 per cent share of Mackay Sugar Limited, leaving current growers and shareholders with a 30 per cent share was, really, a "no-brainer”.

"I know some of the old fellas are against it, and there are people out there who think we can get out of the situation we are in, but we can't,” Mr Shailer said.

"I want to be able to make a go of this farm, and I want to be able to have mills to crush my cane into the future.

"This is not the best deal, but what choice do we have?

"This, quite simply, has to go through.”

Mr Shailer said he and his grandfather had had some long conversations about the Nordzucker deal and the alternatives.

Mr Graffunder, who admitted to being pretty sceptical at first, said his grandson was right.

"The deal isn't that good, really. It makes Mackay Sugar look like it isn't worth a lot ... and no, I am not happy about it - or that it has come to this. But I can't see an alternative.

"Where else can we go? It's not a very pretty alternative.

"The mills just keep going down, down, down, down and if nothing is done, there won't be mills to crush the cane - then, what do we do.

"I hope the deal goes through. It has to. Otherwise, what do we have to leave these fellas?”

Nodding at his grandson as he said it, Mr Graffunder said he was worried for the future and his Hacketts Road farm, which had been in the family for five generations.

"A lot of the young blokes, like my age and a bit older, have gone to the mines for work, because there is nothing here for them. If this industry had a future, and they could work in the field they're trained in, and make decent money - it doesn't have to be huge, either - I reckon a lot of them would come back to the industry,” Mr Shailer said.

"But if this doesn't happen, no one will stick around - the guys from the mines won't come back and any of the good ones we have in the industry now will leave.

"Nup. There is no alternative. If we want a sugar industry with a future, we need the vote to go through.”

Mackay Sugar chief executive officer Mark Day said the company was working through the Nordzucker proposal's conditions precedent and growers had been invited to a series of shed meetings, with more information sessions planned for the coming weeks.

Mr Day said a Notice of Meeting, Explanatory Memorandum, Constitution, Independent Experts Report, Proxy Voting Form would be sent out 28 days before the special meeting, at which shareholders could cast their votes.

He said the meeting was expected to be held in May, to allow for complete fulfilment of all conditions.

- Contributed by Mackay Sugar