SUICIDE COUNSELLING: Australian-first trial to be extended

HELPING OUT: Suicide Prevention Network chairman Ron Petterson, Best Life Event ambassador Tegan Martin and event organiser Tahlia Connie at the Best Life Event, which raised money that will now be used in extending a trial of counselling services to families affected by suicide. Shannen McDonald

A TRIAL to help the families of those who have died by suicide or attempted to suicide has been given the green light to be extended in the Whitsundays and the Burdekin.

Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network started the trial program in Cannonvale 12 months ago to provide free counselling to the families of those affected by a suicide incident in what is believed to be a first in Australia.

In that time, 13 families have received free counselling sessions.

Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network chairman Ron Petterson said the trial was an important one as people who have had a suicide incident in their family were 40 times more prone to self-harm or to attempt suicide themselves.

Under the first part of the trial, Whitsundays family members affected by suicide were offered up to five free counselling sessions.

Mr Petterson said families often felt guilt and anger over suicides or suicide attempts - because they didn't stop them or that they had not felt able to talk to them.

Grief then follows this.

"It's important to support those family members,” Mr Petterson said.

"The Whitsundays has one of the highest suicide rates in Queensland and Queensland has one of the highest rates in the country.”

The network now wants to expand its trial to be able to support more families throughout the region, with almost $10,000 raised from the July Best Life Event in Airlie Beach where the Killer Queen Experience headlined a day of activities.

Until now, Whitsunday Suicide Prevention network has teamed up with Whitsunday Counselling Support to run the trial, however it is now calling for expressions of interest from mental health practitioners - whether they be counsellors, psychiatrists or psychologists - to partner up it to extend the trial.

"We want them to get in touch with us,” Mr Petterson said.

He said the trial service would be expanded from the Airlie Beach and Proserpine areas to Bowen, Collinsville and the Burdekin region.

It is hoped that enough information about the need for such as service can be gathered in the next 12 months so that a study can be done, and government funding obtained to continue the work and eventually expand it to more of the country.

Any mental health practitioners who would like to partner up with Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network for the trial is asked to phone Mr Petterson on 0408 544 558 or email the network chair or secretary.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or click here.