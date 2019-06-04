Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Beyond Blue has refreshed its Beyond Now app to make it more user-friendly.
Beyond Blue has refreshed its Beyond Now app to make it more user-friendly. Pexels
Health

Suicide prevention app updated for easier use

4th Jun 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SINCE its launch in 2016, the free Beyond Now app has been downloaded 69,000 times and 25,500 suicide prevention safety plans have been completed.

Beyond Blue has now refreshed the app - which was originally developed with funding from The Movember Foundation - so it is even more user-friendly and personally meaningful.

The refresh of the app was made possible by generous funding from The Lionel and Yvonne Spencer Trust.

Beyond Now is free to download from Apple Store or Google Play. Beyond Now is also available to use online.

To speak to a mental health professional, phone Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.

app beyond blue beyond now suicide prevention sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Man fined for 'novelty item'

    premium_icon Man fined for 'novelty item'

    Crime Credit card knife lands man in court.

    • 4th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
    Two-vehicle collision in the Whitsundays

    Two-vehicle collision in the Whitsundays

    News Two ambulance crews attended the incident on Shute Harbour Rd.

    Whitsunday local nominated for prestigious award

    Whitsunday local nominated for prestigious award

    News This event recognises exceptional women in travel.

    FREE EVENT: Women of the Whitsundays networking evening

    FREE EVENT: Women of the Whitsundays networking evening

    Whats On Connect with like-minded women over a glass of wine.