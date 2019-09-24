Suits star shares unseen Meghan snaps

Meghan Markle played Rachel Zane over seven seasons of Suits. Picture: Instagram/Patrick Adams

As the Duchess of Sussex tours South Africa with her husband Prince Harry and their baby son Archie this week, one of the last reminders of her life as an actress will come to an end.

After nine seasons, the final episode of Suits will air on Wednesday, officially ending the hugely popular television drama that rocketed Meghan Markle to fame as the feisty Rachel Zane.

To celebrate, her former co-star Patrick Adams shared a series of unseen photos of the cast on Instagram, including several candid snaps of the Duchess on set.

The photos show Meghan working both in front of the camera and posing behind the scenes - on a lounge, in a bathrobe, and with co-star Sarah Rafferty. In one, she smiles as she stands outside her trailer.

"The best family you can ask for," Adams captioned the post.

Meghan appeared on seven seasons of the show before ending her career as an actress in 2017 to become a full-time royal. Her final episode aired in April last year, just a month before she wed Prince Harry.

Earlier this year, the show's creator Aaron Korsh said the Duchess would always be welcome back on set.

"There is always a chance she is going to pick up the phone and call me and say, 'Can I come back?', and if she did she would be welcomed back with arms wide open," he said.

But when she didn't return, the writers threw a cheeky nod to her new life into the script. It's hidden in episode five when Adams' character, Mike Ross, is asked how Rachel is doing.

"If I told you how good, you probably wouldn't believe me," he says.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in South Africa on Monday and will spend their 10-day tour spruiking wildlife protection, entrepreneurship, mental health and mine clearance.

On Wednesday, Prince Harry will leave Meghan and Archie for visits to Botswana, Angola and Malawi.

