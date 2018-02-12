Summer reading champions announced

READING WINNERS: Councillors Jan Clifford and Ron Petterson with winners May Thompson and Zoe Taylor.

READING is very important for budding minds and the Cannonvale Library ran a Summer Reading Club competition to encourage local students to embrace a love of reading.

Led by the State Library of Queensland, in partnership with the Australian Library and Information Association (ALIA) and other state and public libraries the Australian Summer Reading Club is an annual program delivered in libraries and online that aims to encourage a continued love of reading and ongoing multi-literacy skills development among children and young people during the summer holidays.

Cannonvale Library's acting team leader Sharon Lam said those who participated in the Australian Summer Reading Clubs developed a sense of community with other children across the country.

The local participants were asked to become a Summer Reading club member and fill out reading logs and return them to their local library to go in the draw to win some great in-house prizes.

Councillors Jan Clifford and Ron Petterson were there to present the prizes last week with eight-year-old Zoe Taylor reading a total of 117 books to claim a $25 prize.

Also aged eight, May Thompson won the $25 lucky dip prize for being entered in the Summer Reading Club.

At 10.30am Thursday reading continues to be a priority as a 'First 5 Forever' session will run focusing on language and literacy development for children aged three to five years.

This half hour will consist of sharing stories, rhymes and songs, followed by a simple craft activity and social interaction.