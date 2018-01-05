SUMMER TIME SOUNDS

ON TOUR: Three piece rockers Thirsty Merc will appear at Magnums Hotel this Saturday night.

IT WAS 15 years ago that Thirsty Merc bounded onto the music scene with their summertime sounds which have made an indelible mark on Australian popular culture.

To celebrate this milestone the band are hitting the road on their Take Me Back tour and Magnums in Airlie Beach is one of the lucky venues on the band's regional hit list.

Thirsty Merc formed in Sydney in 2002 releasing their debut EP, First Work in 2003 before being signed to Warner Music.

The band's big break came in 2004 with the release of their debut, self-titled album which included the hits, Someday Someday and In The Summertime. Two more studio albums followed.

Thirsty Merc released Shifting Gears, their first wholly independent and first new material in five years and spent the next few months crossing the country, running up thousands of Frequent Flyer points and sold out shows.

Besides the hits, the Take Me Back Tour is a celebration of all the music along the way and fans can expect to hear songs they've never heard the band perform live before.

"It's thanks to the fans that we're still here, loving life and music, 15 years later,” lead singer Rai Thistlethwayte said.

"This tour is a big 'thank you' to everyone who's sung along with us over the years, as well as a great opportunity to dust off some songs we've never included in our shows.”

Don't miss the Australian pop/rock act, which has sold more than 200,000 albums, when they come to Airlie's favourite place to party this Saturday.

General admission tickets are available through Oztix for $29.60 and can be bought by visiting tickets.oztix .com.au.

Please note this is an over 18s show only and photo ID will be required when entering the venue.

