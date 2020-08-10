Sun brings life to social bowls with plenty of new faces

Wayne Handley and Michael Kinnear ready to face off in the first round of the Mens' Championship Triples.

Saturday morning saw a semi-final match in the ‘B’ grade singles played between Steve Lawrie and Peter Lawton.

Peter proved too good for Steve in winning 25 to 11.

This saw Peter progress to the final against Marcus Craig which was played Sunday morning. Both players played some fantastic bowls with Peter getting away to an early lead 8 to 3 then later on it was 20 to 14 to Peter before Marcus hit his straps eventually winning 25 to 23. Well done, Marcus.

The Men’s Championship Triples commenced on Saturday afternoon.

Toby Craig, Marcus Craig and Jonathon Bye defeated Ted Cullen, Steve Lawrie and Todd Leys 29 to 18.

Bye’s team got off to a flyer leading 16 to 6 before Todd’s team fought back to tie it up at 17 all before Bye’s team ran away with the win.

Peter Lawton, Barry Zillmann and Ross Reville defeated Jim Quod, Kevin Thorogood and Marty Flowers 32 to 14 and Dale Haack, Phil Brown and Wayne Handley narrowly defeated Luke Kinnear, Shane Kinnear and Michael Kinnear 21 to 20 in an exciting game with some great bowls played throughout.

Sunday’s game saw the team of Bob Spees, Martin Corr and Brett Saroglia win on forfeit. Semi final games will see Handley’s team play Bye’s team and Saroglia’s team play Reville’s team.

This weekend will see the annual Proserpine 200’s Carnival played.

This year it is being sponsored by The Hotel Metropole, Whitsunday Transit and Cane Country Tyres.

18 teams will be contesting this year with teams from Mackay, Bowen, Airlie Beach, Townsville and Cairns competing. Play starts at 9.00am Saturday.

On Wednesday, we had six players for social bowls in glorious late winter sunshine.

John Lahney, Heather Brown and Carol Smith defeated Dot Hinschen, Mary Hedgelong and Nev Smith 19 – 13.

Arthur Griffith arrived just at the time that Dot had declared that she had used all today’s energy so the game of triples was able to be played to completion.

On Sunday, we had an exciting afternoon of social bowls with lots of new to bowls interest. Bruce Uhe and Heather Brown defeated Alen Sanderson and Toby Craig 13-9 in 7 ends before Toby needed to go home and Heather was needed elsewhere.

Bruce moved to Mary’s team and Alen moved to Philip’s team.

Tom Steadman, Cheryl Thorne and Mary Hedgelong (with Bruce) defeated Cal Clare, Arthur Griffith and Philip Brown (with Alen) 22 – 14.

Lily Doyle, Bob Preston and Mick Thorne defeated Lana Sousa, John Lahney and Jim Quod 35-18.

Bruce is new to Proserpine and has filled in a membership application.

Clare and Mick Thorne are from Paradise Point and travelling north enjoying the friendship of bowls clubs along the way.

Tom, Cal, Lily and Lana have always wanted to have a go at bowls and got up the courage to give it a go today.

Bob Preston is a regular visitor each year from Camden. A great afternoon was enjoyed by all, competitive bowls and a great social afternoon.

The date for the AGM has been set for Sunday, September 27 at 10am.

Nominations forms for all positions will be available from next week with nominations closing as per the constitution 14 days prior to the AGM.

This will mean nominations close on Sunday, September 13.

We would like to encourage all members to attend this event and look forward to seeing you there. Reports will be presented from all holding positions on the current board.

Your attendance is a wonderful way of showing your interest in our club and your concern for its ongoing movement forward.

As is customary, all positions on the board will be declared vacant, nominations will be reviewed and voted on where necessary.

The board consists of chairperson, deputy chairperson, secretary, treasurer, providores kitchen and bar, greens director, presidents and games controllers for each of the ladies and the men’s sections.

All of our various members of the board bring valuable contributions to their roles as part of the management team.

It would be wonderful if each of these positions could be filled without requiring any individual to have to wear more than one hat.