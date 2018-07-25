Sun comes out for Airlie Beach Parkrunners

PARKRUN: An enthusiastic team of 94 people laced up their joggers and hit the 5-kilometre loop for the 143rd Airlie Beach Parkrun on Saturday morning.

After the initial chill of the morning was replaced by a warm sun, the typical Whitsunday conditions made for a perfect running circuit for parkrunners, both regular and visiting, to enjoy in Airlie Beach.

The group welcomed 26 newcomers to the fold this weekend running their first Airlie Beach parkrun alongside weekly runners.

Representatives from nine running groups were present on the day including Whitsunday Running Club, Brighton and Hove City AC, Red and Black Running, Mackay Road Runners, MCSA Middlemount Milers, Illawarra Triathlon Club, Running Mums Australia, Suncorp Bank, and Sale and District Runners.

Congratulations to Davin Harrison, Rhys Harry, Toby Sunter, Jo Skinner and Ron Edkins who achieved personal bests in their parkrun time over the weekend.

Airlie Beach Parkrun would like to extend thanks to the volunteers Bob Barford, Suzi Bellert, Nicholas Boak, Peter Carruthers, Vanessa Corbett, Maryanne Fyvie, Karen Maddock, Kelvin Parkin, Laila Parkin and Andrew Scharneck who gave up their time to make parkrun happen.