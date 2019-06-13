Sun is setting on solar power subsidies for home owners

The State Government's Interest free Loans for Solar and Storage program closes on June 29.

The State Government's Interest free Loans for Solar and Storage program closes on June 29. zbynek-burival

SUNSHINE State homes and small businesses are running out of time to access loans and grants for solar power systems.

By the end of this month , a State Government program offering interest free loans to install solar power and battery storage will close.

The program offers homes and small businesses grants of up to $3000 to install solar batteries. Interest free loans of up to $6000 are available only for households installing battery storage.

Households installing solar panels can also access interest free loans of up to $4500, to be repaid within seven years.

Mackay-based Carbon Friendly Enterprises is one of 12 eligible battery suppliers and 42 solar panel retailers in Central Queensland.

CFE said the state's solar rollout had released loans for 500 battery, 1000 combined solar battery and 3500 solar assistant packages. However, with less than two weeks remaining, head of business development Sonja Ott said there were still 700 solar packages available.

"The program is helping Queensland households and small businesses cut their power bills by storing solar power and using it after sunset,” Ms Ott said.

CFE said the program ran on a "first in, best dressed” basis and they encouraged interested people to apply before the June 29 deadline.

Interested households and small businesses can check their eligibility online by visiting the Queensland Government website.