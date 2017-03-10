Sun shines on maiden Whitsunday cruise.

CRUISE ship captain Davor Ilijic first came to the Whitsunday islands 10 years ago.

And today the MS Sirena Oceanic cruise vessel came with him for the very first time.

The ship consists of 430 crew and 635 passengers who are spending the day soaking up the region either via direct transfers to the reef or the mainland.

Mr Ilijic said the ship transfers to the reef and mainland were well organised and responded positively to the prospect of returning to the Whitsundays.

Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox personally welcomed captain Ilijic at the Port of Airlie and presented him with a plaque to celebrate the ships first trip to the area.

"We welcome new cruise ships in the Whitsundays, the more the merrier, its a beautiful area and we also have lots for people to see," Cr Willcox said.

Cr Willcox said he would like to see cruise guests visiting the region for longer stays so they could appreciate sugar mill tours in Proserpine, the $450 million horticulture industry in Bowen and the coal mining town of Collinsville.

The Airlie Beach Cruise Ship Ambassadors were hard at work at the Port of Airlie offering tourists a run-down of what to do during their trip.

Ambassador Marlene Manto said mingling with a variety of different cultures was one of many perks of the job.

"These little boutique ships are interesting for us as volunteers because there are people from all over the world here, not just from Brisbane, so you get to talk to people from all over the world," she said.

"There were a lot from the UK, Europe and quite a number from the US and Canada, so very much a northern hemisphere group today."

Fellow ambassador Norbert Gross was also able to put his German speaking skills to the test as he welcomed cruise guests to Airlie Beach.

The Airlie Beach Cruise Ship Ambassadors are seeking more volunteers to help them continue to play their important community role.

Anyone interested in volunteering should call Brian Richardson on 0400 985 760 and visit the website https://airliebeachambassadors.wordpress.com/contact/ to express interest.