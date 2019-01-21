Sun shines on Wednesday social bowls

Nik Fernbach, Margo Stanley and Tony Whitehorn at Airlie Beach Bowls Club last week.

BOWLS: Twenty-two players enjoyed an afternoon of Wednesday social bowls and this week there was fortunately no rain to interrupt play.

The winning team was Herb Secomb, Russ Jackson, Gary Smith and Steve Tattam defeating Lyn Graham, John Fielding, Neil Crossley and Margo Stanley by the closest winning margin 17-16.

Apologies to the business house bowls teams that showed up to play.

Business house bowls will recommence on February 6.

Ronny catered for the evening and will be doing so again this week.

All are welcome, but bookings are necessary please.

Any business group wanting a fun Wednesday night in this 10-week competition please register interest with club manager Jayne Isgro either on facebook or by contacting the club.

Friday night barefoot bowls was enjoyed by several family groups.

Peter Barrett helped with the coaching then doubled as the chef and cooked the barbecue sausages.

Thongs were scattered at the edge of the green and plenty of bare feet graced the rinks.

Sunday social bowls: Two games of triples was played and one game of pairs.

The winners on the day were Rick Brunell and Tony Kelly who defeated Paul Durnsford and Paul Osborne 25-13.

The triples games played were very close, Bob Fenney, Ash Warland and Bob Spees defeated Lu Rogan, Steve Tattam and Nik Fernbach 20-18.

Lyn Graham, Andrew Butler and Tony Whitehorn defeated Henny Tattam , John Fielding and Rick Galea 15-14.

Saturday Scroungers: Seventeen bowlers competed on Saturday morning.

The winner this week was Rick Galea who now goes into the pool of players who will compete in this round grand final.

This same Saturday was the first opportunity to play the grand final of the round scheduled to be played on Saturday, December 15.

The winners were, first Margo Stanley, second Tony Whitehorn and third Nik Fernbach.

Australia Day will be celebrated at the club on Saturday with a flag raising ceremony, a cooked breakfast and a game of bowls, and this will replace scroungers for the day.

Scroungers will resume on February 2, 9.30am for a 10am start.