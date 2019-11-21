Sun Yang is a liar and a joke

Sun Yang’s rival swimmers say it’s laughable he is trying to justify himself by saying he was acting in the best interests of his fellow competitors.

British Olympic champion Adam Peaty has rubbished Sun Yang's claims that he was standing up for the rights of other athletes when he smashed his samples with a hammer, telling the fiery Chinese that the swimming community isn't buying it.

One of Sun's most vocal critics, Peaty said it was laughable that Sun was now trying to justify himself by saying he was acting in the best interests of his fellow competitors.

"That's an absolute joke," Peaty told The Daily Telegraph.

"That's probably what his lawyers told him to say, he's probably got some great PR support.

"But I don't believe a word that comes out of his mouth."

Sun first made the claim he was championing the rights of other athletes after the tide began to turn against him when Mack Horton and Duncan Scott refused to join him on the medal podium at this year's world championships in South Korea.

Both Horton and Scott were greeted by standing ovations from other international swimmers when they returned to the athlete's village after their races as Sun exploded and screamed at Scott: "you loser, I'm winning".

World Champion swimmer @adam_peaty is backing @Dunks_Scott who refused to share a podium with swimmer Sun Yang, who's previously served a doping ban ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1O3S0udiQy — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) July 25, 2019

Peaty said the views of most swimmers hadn't changed one bit despite Sun's insistence he was in their corner.

"If you went around each athlete in each country and asked them 'would you support Sun Yang in this current situation?", I'm pretty sure 95% or 99% would say absolutely no way," he said.

"I remember when Duncan came back to the room, all the countries were clapping him for standing up to Sun Yang so he can't just turn around and say 'I'm fighting for athlete's rights.'

"It doesn't work like that. You don't have serious allegations like that against you and turn around and go 'I'm actually fighting for you guys.'

"This is just him trying to swing the story."

Sun and his supporters have been on a charm offensive trying to build public support for Sun since he appeared before the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland last week.

But according to the World Anti Doping Agency's testimony at the 11-hour hearing, the claims by Chinese state run media that not all the evidence was heard at the trial and that the unidentified chaperone is a construction worker are nothing more than smokescreens that will have no impact on the case.

Chaperones do not require any special certification because their main role is to observe the athlete urinating so their day job is irrelevant.

There are guidelines on how they should behave while carrying out their duties and WADA did agree that the chaperone who attended Sun's out of competition test should not have asked the swimmer for a photo but WADA cited previous cases stating that was not sufficient grounds for the test not to proceed.

Chinese bad boy Sun Yang unleashed on Mack Horton after the Australian refused to join him on the podium in South Korea.

It's up to the three independent arbitrators to decide the verdict with the outcome hinging on whether or not the drug testers were authorised to conduct the tests. WADA maintains they were while Sun's lawyers argued they weren't.

Sun faces a ban of up to eight years if found guilty though his critics say his reputation will never be restored regardless of the decision.

He has already been frozen out of the sport's new professional league because he has a prior doping conviction and Peaty said he would never be invited to join because he already has a prior doping conviction from 2014.

"Doping is one of the biggest threats to any sport because once you lose that fan base and they think what they're seeing isn't real then you've lost them forever," Peaty said.

"Over the (northern hemisphere) summer, there was obviously a lot of doping allegations that were drowning out the success stories we need to be celebrating so we need to get rid of all the rubbish dopers."