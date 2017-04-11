Suncorp backs flood-affected Cannonvale couple

ALMOST two weeks ago, Cannonvale couple Stephen and Julie Seidel watched as their life possessions were literally floating out the door.

Everything from pictures, passports, birth certificates and tax returns were destroyed as a result of severe flooding which occurred the night after Cyclone Debbie struck the coast.

However, Mr Seidel said a silver lining emerged after call to Suncorp the following morning.

"When you go through this and wake up in the morning and see the devastation you think what do we do? We are isolated, no-one can get in or out, who do we ring? there is no power, no water no sewerage no nothing," he said.

"We got on the phone and were told don't worry about it, we have you covered and a builder turns up that day and starts organising things for you.

"To have someone watching your back from day one is so good, rather than waiting for paper work and having someone out weeks later."

Mr Seidel said it was his first insurance claim he had to make with Suncorp and he couldn't be more impressed.

While the family home is being dried, cleaned and repaired, Stephen said he and Julie would be likely to return home in five to six weeks.

Suncorp Group CEO Michael Cameron said flood damage claims were surprisingly more common than cyclone related issues.

"We pride ourselves off being there when people need us most and as an organisation this is where we really rise to that occasion and be there to support people during very difficult times," he said.

Mr Cameron said 14,000 claims had been lodged to Suncorp since Cyclone Debbie hit and just under 4000 currently have tradespeople assigned.

"A lot of that work is being done by local tradespeople, which is what we have been targeting and responses we are getting from people have been very supportive," he said.