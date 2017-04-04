Suncorp deploys more teams to Whitsundays

Suncorp workers working in the home of a couple who lost everything.

SUNCORP customers will have full access to the assistance they need with a Customer Response Team being redeployed to Cannonvale and Airlie Beach.

The Customer Response team will now be at Cannonvale TAFE on Shute Harbour Road joining another team at Proserpine State High School on Ruge Street.

Teams will continue to be redeployed as they are needed and customers of Suncorp Insurance, AAMI, Apia, GIO, Shannons, Vero, CIL, Resilium and Bingle can visit the CRTs can lodge their claim and speak face-to-face with claims managers.

For more information visit 13 25 24.