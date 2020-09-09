Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Suncorp is closing 19 branches around Australia amid a major revamp of over-the-counter services.
Suncorp is closing 19 branches around Australia amid a major revamp of over-the-counter services.
News

Suncorp to shutter 19 branches amid store shakeup

by Glen Norris
9th Sep 2020 12:58 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BANKING giant Suncorp is closing 19 branches around Australia amid a major revamp of over-the-counter services.

The closures include nine branches in Queensland and comes amid increasing migration of banking services online, a trend that has been accelerated by the COVID-19 shutdown.

The Queensland branches to be closed include Beenleigh, Burpengary, Elanora, Hamilton, Sherwood, Stafford, Victoria Point, West End and Biloela.

Making the announced Wednesday Suncorp said over-the-counter transactions had declined by almost one-quarter between June 2019 to June 2020. The closures, which represent about 16 per cent of its network, will leave the bank with 93 stores around the nation.

Suncorp, whose chief executive is Steve Johnston, said there was a long-term industry wide decline in branch usage, with OTC transactions down 60 per cent since July 2016. Two-thirds of deposit accounts are now opened online.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

coronavirus editors picks suncorp

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP not backing down over ‘false’ arson bushfire claims

        Premium Content MP not backing down over ‘false’ arson bushfire claims

        Politics George Christensen has stood by his comments after being called out on a national TV program.

        SPORTS NOTES: Latest golf, bowls and darts results

        Premium Content SPORTS NOTES: Latest golf, bowls and darts results

        Sport Proserpine bowlers victorious at Pratt Cup and monthly medal winners crowned in...

        Better weather delivers stronger sugar crushing week

        Premium Content Better weather delivers stronger sugar crushing week

        Rural Wilmar’s crush season nears halfway mark as run of favourable weather pushes up...

        Calls to change criteria to help ‘cash-strapped’ operators

        Premium Content Calls to change criteria to help ‘cash-strapped’ operators

        News $2M scheme that was meant to be a lifeline for struggling operators has instead...