Sunday full of Whitsunday Reef Festival fun

BIKE ACTION: Borys Zagrocki, a professional extreme bicycle rider, performer and instructor will be making regular appearances at the Telstra Family Fun Day.

BIKE ACTION: Borys Zagrocki, a professional extreme bicycle rider, performer and instructor will be making regular appearances at the Telstra Family Fun Day. Andrew Pattinson

SUNDAY will see another day of festivities outdoors in the beautiful Whitsunday winter.

The kids love the Telstra Family Fun Day on Airlie Foreshore from 10am to 2pm.

The day is jam packed full of free activities making it a great and affordable day out for the whole family.

Highlight is always the Telstra Wacky Races, including the egg and spoon race, the sack race and three-legged race on beautiful Airlie Point.

Other activities include circus play, bouncy castles, face painting and ever popular doughnut eating competition. There are enviro stalls forming part of a treasure hunt so the kids get to experience some reef education without even knowing it.

Back by popular demand this year will be Borys Zagrocki with his extreme bicycle stunt shows throughout the day.

With a DJ pumping the music courtesy of LA Entertainment, and plenty of food and drinks on offer parents can take a break while the kids wear themselves out

The Recyclable Regatta returns, running from Broadwater Beach at 2pm.

Anyone can enter by creating a raft out of recycled material then racing it against the other pirates on the high seas.

Previous years have seen some creative entries and there are great prizes to be won.

Craft can be made out of a range of recycled items - including drink bottles, plastic drums, pipes and sheeting and bamboo poles. For more information and rules go to the Whitsunday Reef Festival website.