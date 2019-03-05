Menu
RUDE SHOCK: A man 'ran away laughing' after allegedly being found in a Cannonvale resident's home.
Sunday night shock

Claudia Alp
by
5th Mar 2019 9:18 AM

A CANNONVALE resident had a rude shock on Sunday night.

Police allege a Coral Esplanade resident came out of their bathroom to find a man standing in the lounge room about 10.05pm.

The man, who allegedly forced his way into the Cannonvale home, was last seen "running away laughing".

Queensland Police have described the man as Caucasian in appearance, approximately 25-30 years old, about 165cm tall of medium build with "mousey" coloured hair, unshaven and wearing a grey top and dark grey pants.

Police searched the surrounding area, including nearby beaches, but the man was not found.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Policelink immediately on 131 444 or use the 24-hour online form.

