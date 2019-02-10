Sunday road update: Watch out for potholes

HAZARDS: Turn off from Shute Harbour Rd into the Whitsunday Business Centre car park. RoadTek have been working hard over the past few days to patch the roads.

BLUE skies are visible once again and the sunshine is beaming down on the region.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Adam Blazak said Hamilton Island recorded just 0.2mm of rainfall in the 24 hours until 9am today.

The gauge at the Whitsunday Coast Airport recorded its driest day for the month with 0mm of rainfall in the 24 hours until 9am.

Mr Blazak said Bowen had a light sprinkling of rain with 0.6mm of rain in the 24 hours until 9am today.

"Today there is a chance of seeing shower or storm activity this afternoon in the Whitsunday and Central Coast area," he said.

Mr Blazak said some of the storms could have potentially damaging wind gusts and heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding in the region.

"At the moment it's developing around the Eungella and Collinsville Area. There's a mountain range around there that blocks the radar a bit, so it can be hard to see on the radar," he said.

"It's travelling north, and it might start tracking a little bit to the north east later today."

Despite the obvious, but maybe brief reprieve in the weather, there are still a number of roads impacted in the region.

Hamilton Plains is well and truly clear of water, as is Gregory Cannon Valley Rd at Crofton Creek Bridge.

The Department of Traffic and Main Roads' last updated information for most local roads in the region was on Friday, however, motorists have reported The Bruce Highway between Home Hill and Mackay is open, but drivers to be cautious of potholes, particularly between Yalboroo and Proserpine.

The Bruce Hwy in Myrtlevale near the Cannon Valley Rd intersection was undergoing repairs on Saturday, as a result of damage from the weather.

Bruce Hwy between Home Hill Ayr at Plantation creek remains closed, due to long term flooding.

A statement from Queensland Police Media said a serious traffic crash 15km south of Townsville at Alligator Creek at 5am this morning has closed the Bruce Highway in both directions, and motorists are advised to avoid the area.