Sunday Session has never been this big!

AIRLIE Beach's biggest Sunday Session is going stratospheric this New Year's Eve at the popular Airlie Sunday afternoon drinks venue, Boat House will then host a New Year's Day party.

The humble Shed Bar will be transformed on Sunday December 31, in order to host the epic party from noon, with kick-ons at the much-loved Boat House (or Boaty's as it's fondly known to the locals and repeat offenders).

Electrik Lemonade will put on a massive show at Boaty's, assisted by Sugar Monki Possi at Shed Bar and the usual Sunday Session music maestros, with venues open until 2am on New Year's Day.

For those party animals ready to go again, the Boat House will host a New Year's Day party from midday on January 1.

Headliners for the New Year's Day bash include Bag Raiders and a secret special guest to make an appearance.

The 'who's who' of local socialites will be in attendance, so bite that New Year's Eve hangover in the tail and kick-off your 2018 social calendar the right way.

General manager Rob Roamo highlighted returning act Electrik Lemonade as one to mark in the diary not to miss.

"They've been up from Brisbane before for the reef and music festivals and they absolutely rock.”