Sunday session pays tribute to 'The Hat'

3rd Jun 2017 2:06 PM
BANGING BEATS: VMR Music Sundays is a popular way for locals and visitors to kick off a new month.
contributed

IT'S a brand new month, which means it's time for another bout of VMR Music Sundays, but this time around it will have a special touch.

This week, musicians will pay tribute to the late Steve Andrew, a local musician who died on May 20.

Steve was often seen in Airlie Beach playing the harmonica with local bands and was quite fond of blues and roots music.

Which is why getting muso's up on stage with a harmonica was something event organiser Jenni Wasson encouraged.

"We're hoping to get anyone who plays the harmonica to do a 'harmonica-off' to get up and do a tribute to Steve,” she said.

Ms Wasson said the musicians who knew Steve "The Hat”, as he was affectionately known, would also pay tribute in their own unique way.

The smells and sounds of snags sizzling on the barbecue will fill the air, along with a variety of tunes played by some of the best known locals.

Raffles will also be held with some exciting prizes to be won.

Run from 2-6pm, the afternoon is the perfect way to end the week and kick-start another.

Entry is free for the event but food and drinks can be purchased at the venue.

So grab a bunch of friends and head down to the VMR Whitsunday Club House to enjoy an afternoon of great music, some drinks and food, and also help to celebrate the life of one of the Whitsunday greats, Steve Andrew.

GUIDE

WHAT: VMR Music Sundays

WHERE: VMR Whitsunday Clubhouse

WHEN: Sunday, June 4 from 2-6pm

COST: Free entry

Topics:  sunday session tribute vmr whisper bay whitsundays

