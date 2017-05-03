26°
Sunrise bringing very special guest

Dane Lillingstone | 3rd May 2017 3:41 PM
Sunrise are on their way to Airlie Beach.
Sunrise are on their way to Airlie Beach. Channel 7

AIRLIE Beach will be beamed to screens across Australia this week as Sunrise comes to town.

The Channel 7 morning show will head to North Queensland and will be broadcast live from Airlie Beach, Bowen and Hamilton Island Friday morning.

There will also be a special live music performance from Airlie Beach by Shannon Noll, who is set to perform his brand new single Southern Sky.

Host Samantha Armytage will be joined by the crew as they broadcast live throughout the Whitsundays from 5.30am.

"We think it's really important to follow up on stories like this, not just forget about them when they leave the daily news cycle,” Sunrise executive producer Michael Pell said, referring to the cyclone recovery.

"North Queensland is open for business. That's the important message we'll be sending to our viewers.”

The announcement on Sunrise on Monday morning also prominently featured Ocean Rafting and the Whitsundays' new 'Welcome Back' national ad campaign.

As part of the announcement, Kochie and Sam discussed what an amazing destination the Whitsundays is.

"It is so important that all of Australia gets behind us. We want to show you, just don't take our word for it, that actually it's back up and running,” Kochie said.

"It's a great place to take some respite from a Melbourne or a Sydney winter - it's open for business.”

Sunrise is encouraging locals to get down to the Airlie Beach esplanade to see the show live from 5.30am.

Whitsunday Times

