Sunrise brings stars to the Whitsundays

Peter Carruthers | 4th May 2017 6:25 PM
Airlie Beach Music Festival promoter Gavin 'Butto' Butlin welcomes Shannon Noll to the Whitsundays ahead of his appearance on Channel 7's Sunrise program.
Airlie Beach Music Festival promoter Gavin 'Butto' Butlin welcomes Shannon Noll to the Whitsundays ahead of his appearance on Channel 7's Sunrise program.

AUSSIE rocker Shannon Noll has a surprise for viewers of Channel 7's Sunrise program being hosted from the Airlie Beach esplanade tomorrow morning.

There was something he wasn't prepared to disclose, he could however reveal one of the songs he would be singing.

Shannon will perform What About Me? A song first recorded by Moving Pictures in 1982.

Back in the Whitsundays following the touch down of Cyclone Debbie, Shannon said he was surprised how the landscape had changed since the singer last visited his favourite Australian holiday destination.

However "everyone needs to know” Cyclone Debbie had "not wiped the Whitsundays off the map,” Shannon said.

"You can still come up and have a holiday no different to what you would have had 12 months ago. I urge people to come up here.

"I would be happy to holiday up here every chance I got for the rest of my life.”

This week's visit will not be the only one for the artist discovered by the 2003 screening of Australian Idol.

He will also be back in the Whitsundays as the Australian headline act for the Airlie Beach Music Festival in November.

Festival promoter Gavin 'Butto' Butlin said he was happy to welcome Shannon to the Whitsundays ahead of the festival.

"Shannon is in town and it's awesome,” he said.

"It's a bit more promotion for the festival. I am wrapped and am looking forward to the band.”

The Sunrise telecast from Airlie Beach will begin at 5.30am - locals are encouraged to head down and help give a national-wide shout out for the Whitsundays.

Whitsunday Times

Topics:  airlie beach channel 7 cyclone debbie shannon noll sunrise tc debbie whitsundays

