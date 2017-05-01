Sunrise coming to Airlie Beach

AIRLIE Beach will be broadcast to screens across Australia this week as Sunrise comes to town.

Hosts David 'Kochie' Koch and Samantha Armytage will broadcast live from 5.30am on Friday.

The announcement on Sunrise this morning also prominently featured Ocean Rafting and the Whitsunday's new 'Welcome Back' national ad campaign.

As part of the announcement this morning the pair spoke about what a great destination the Whitsundays is.

"It is so important that all of Australia gets behind us. We want to show you, just don't take our word for it, that actually it's back up and running,” Kochie said.

"It's a great place to take some respite from a Melbourne or a Sydney winter - it's open for business.”

"We'd love everyone to come down and say g'day,” Ms Armytage said.

"We would love to see you there.”

The broadcast will be in Airlie Beach from 5.30-9am on Friday.

More details will follow.