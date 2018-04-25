Sunrise for Tour de Cure

TOUR de CURE: Janelle 'Woody' Eastwood with a keen bunch of Tour de Cure supporters at the Port of Airlie Marina.

CHILDREN like Connor Howse are the reason Janelle 'Woody' Eastwood and Shona Russell are about to ride 1110km for Tour de Cure.

Now eight, Connor was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer known as neuroblastoma when he was just three years old.

"We were utterly devastated,” Connor's mum Rhiannon Howse said.

"But we're childhood cancer survivors.”

Following 15 months of treatments toxic enough to have killed an adult, Connor went into remission in April 2015.

Having all lived to tell the tale, his Whitsunday family of five will never underestimate the importance of causes that fundraiser for cancer research and ultimately a cure.

It was for similar reasons, that four years ago, Shona and Woody decided to saddle up for Tour de Cure.

This weekend, these Whitsunday women who both lost a parent to the disease, will bring that ride and some of the money raised home to the Whitsundays.

On Saturday Australia's best-known cycling event outside professional racing will arrive in Proserpine and Airlie Beach, bearing a gift of $10,000 for the Proserpine Hospital.

And on Sunday, thanks to Channel Seven's Sunrise team and Tourism and Events Queensland, the 2018 Signature Tour will be beamed live from the Port of Airlie to television screens in homes Australia-wide.

Sunrise sports presenter Mark Beretta said he couldn't wait to hit the road to the Whitsundays on what will be his ninth edition of the Tour.

"The Whitsunday community is full of passionate people who bring so much goodwill,” he said.

For Shona and Woody, the crowning moment will be presenting a cheque for $30,000, raised by the Whitsunday community, on live TV.

"It will be absolutely amazing to showcase what a small community is capable of,” Woody said.

Welcome the Tour to Proserpine from 10.30am Saturday, line the entrance to Mantra Club Croc that afternoon from 3pm, or head to the Port of Airlie from 6.30-9.30am Sunday.

SUNRISE ON SUNDAY

WHAT: Tour de Cure/ Sunrise

WHERE: Port of Airlie

WHEN: Sunday6.30-9.30am

MORE INFO: Facebook. com/woodyandshona