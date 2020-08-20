Sunrise hosts’ priceless Newman reaction

The faces of two Channel 7 hosts said everything you needed to know about a bizarre interview with AFL great Sam Newman today.

Sam Newman never fails to raise eyebrows and the AFL great provoked some interesting reactions during a TV interview today.

The former Footy Show panellist, who has been a vocal critic of Victoria's lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic - particularly the restrictions on playing golf - is considering running again for Lord Mayor of Melbourne.

Newman previously put his hat in the ring in 2018 but later ruled himself out because he was overseas in America when nominations opened and closed.

He doesn't want to "oust" current Lord Mayor Sally Capp, but told Channel 7's Sunrise he would like to change a few things about the Victorian capital.

He said Melburnians were "living in a leper colony" as the city deals with the harshest COVID-19 restrictions in the country, but then bizarrely said "that's got nothing to do with becoming Lord Mayor".

In an odd, at times rambling interview with David Koch and Natalie Barr, Newman sparked some bemused responses from the Channel 7 hosts as he rattled off his goals and plans for Melbourne.

"It's a fantastic city but probably needs a few things being attended to and I'd like to be part of that," he said.

When Barr asked him what needs to change exactly, Newman paused before replying with: "Well, what a Dorothy Dix question."

Barr's face said it all.

Sam Newman took the Sunrise stars by surprise.

Newman stumbled, then rattled off a list of things, before admitting he's not sure how much of those would fall under the Lord Mayor's remit because of possible clashes with state government responsibilities.

"Like, listening to what people want … security, policing, safety, homeless, traffic, graffiti, litter, a whole lot of things," Newman said.

"Pretty normal, passive things. Sensible things.

"There are plenty of things to attend to in this city because it's a great city - or it was a great city."

Newman has been involved in too many controversies to mention during his lengthy media career and has at times been accused of being sexist and racist.

He once wore blackface on live TV and recently parted ways with Channel 9 after calling George Floyd, the American man who was killed in Minneapolis by police earlier this year, a "piece of s***" on his podcast.

A fan of Donald Trump, Koch asked Newman what sort of leader he'd be and whether he'd try to emulate the US President.

"I'm not saying I'd be a good leader, but would I be any worse than anyone else is the point, Newman said.

"Listening to what people want and, you'll love this, but being conciliatory."

That was the line that set Koch off as he burst out laughing before pretending to put on a straight face.

Newman took David Koch by surprise.

Newman continued, sounding as if he was running for Mayor of Gotham to rule alongside Batman, but again made the concession none of his ambitions might fall under his authority, should he run a successful race.

"Being fair with people, not being corrupt, not catering to vested interests, not putting up with anarchy, not putting up with activists who invade the city from time to time," Newman said.

"But I'm not sure that's the jurisdiction of the council, that's probably a police or state matter."

Barr then asked Newman about his string of controversies and posed the most important question of all - did he think he could "do the job well"?

We didn't get an answer to that, but the former Geelong player did defend his long line of scandalous moments.

"So I'm no stranger to controversy, you say. Well, the only controversy I get into is when I get asked to make a comment about people and I make it about them … and if they are of a different persuasion to me I get accused of being a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a transphobe," Newman said.

"I only comment on people, not who they are or where they come from or what their inclinations are.

"I only speak about them as people."

Originally published as Sunrise hosts' priceless Newman reaction