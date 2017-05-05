25°
Sunrise stars hit Whitsundays

Dane Lillingstone and Peter Carruthers | 5th May 2017 1:19 PM

Setting up for a live cross on Sunrise in Airlie Beach.
Setting up for a live cross on Sunrise in Airlie Beach. Sharon Smallwood

SHE'S a national TV star used to broadcasting human stories to Australian homes five times a week, but Samantha Armytage couldn't help but be touched by what she saw in the Whitsundays as it recovers from Cyclone Debbie.

"I am amazed at how well this region has started to recover in just five weeks," she said from the Airlie Beach foreshore today.

"I think the people here are so wonderful, so resilient.

"The spirit in the community is huge, it's unbreakable.

"It's been lovely to be back here."

Ms Armytage said after being in the Whitsundays to report on the devastation of Cyclone Debbie in March, she and her colleagues on the popular Channel 7 Sunrise show had promised they'd be back.

"Because often TV crews come into a disaster situation then move on and everyone forgets about it to be honest, but we are people of our word and here we are," she said today.

"My message to Australia is come and visit.

"I can tell you first hand it is open for business.

"Don't cancel your holidays, don't cancel your weddings, everything is open, the weather is fantastic, it's a great place to come and relax and spend your money here."

Crowds flocked to the Airlie Beach foreshore to get a glimpse of Sunrise in action - an event made possible through the efforts of Tourism Whitsundays and Tourism and Events Queensland and in conjunction with a string of post-cyclone marketing campaigns.

 

Samantha Armytage with the Airlie crowd during a Sunrise live cross.
Samantha Armytage with the Airlie crowd during a Sunrise live cross. Dane Lillingstone

Ms Armytage was front and centre, with frequent live crosses from Airlie Beach, while her colleagues Bianca Stone and Edwina Bartholomew broadcast from Hamilton Island and Bowen respectively, with Kochie holding the fort in the Channel 7 Sydney studio.

On the ground in Airlie Beach there were interviews with prominent figures such as Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox and Tourism chief Craig Turner as well as the team from Whitsunday Family Practice who saved lives with their pop up hospital in the cyclone's immediate wake.

Whitsunday resident Maz McDougall had a sign, donated by Tropical Signs, made up specifically for the event because she wanted to show the world the community's thanks for the Volunteer Whitsundays group.

"I decided to make the sign for Volunteer Whitsundays just to show how much the town has appreciated all their work, the donations they managed to get, the chainsawing they did, the GIVE shop they helped open, and also just for the community spirit that they managed to band together after the cyclone," she said.

"They've been everywhere from Hydeaway Point down to Midge point, not just Airlie Beach, they've been all around the Whitsundays and helped everywhere."

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the morning though was a live performance from Shannon Noll, who sang his smash hit 'What About Me?' and his brand new single 'Southern Sky'.

Shannon Noll performing his Aussie classic 'What about me' for the Airlie Beach crowd.
Shannon Noll performing his Aussie classic 'What about me' for the Airlie Beach crowd. Sharon Smallwood

Broadcast live across the nation, Whitsunday stakeholders agreed the entire exercise was another important step in letting the world know that the Whitsundays was well and truly open for business.

Former Whitsunday councillor and Fish D'vine co-owner Kev Collins said Airlie Beach and island tourism has a significant impact on the entire Whitsunday region.

"(So through Sunrise) we are be able to tell Australia and the world that we are getting back on our feet and we are getting open," he said.

"The huge issue is that tourism dollars that come into town, spread to the whole community.

"Money that's benefiting Airlie Beach, isn't just benefiting Airlie Beach, it's benefiting the whole region.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner said the 'open for business' message was clear.

"I know it sounds like you hear it over again, but the reality is people can fly in from Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and they can actually have a Whitsunday holiday where they can be treated to a great destination by people that run businesses her. They can come here, do tours, stay in great hotels, eat at great restaurants... we are actually ready to welcome visitors again," he said.

"This type of event today is about getting that reach to those consumers and potential visitors, to say 'guys, hand on our heart, we're right to go'.

"This is about getting as much reach as we can and showing and highlighting what the Whitsundays looks like right now.

"It's not about brochures or what we put out last year, it's about what the visitors can expect to see when they hop on a plane and arrive at either Hamilton Island Airport, or Whitsunday Coast Airport."

Mr Turner said getting Sunrise to the region was part of a $2 million marketing campaign from Tourism and Events Queensland as well as through the support of the state and federal tourism ministers.

 

