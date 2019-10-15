AFL trade news: Suns ready to ‘pull trigger’ on star

THE 2019 AFL Trade Period has finally reached moving day and the Swans are under pressure to deliver the key offer that seals Joe Daniher's move north - and triggers the flurry of other trades all linked to the biggest domino deal of the year.

Here's where things stand on the second final day of the Trade Period following a day where Eddie Betts' move to Carlton was the only paperwork handed in to the AFL.

BRAD CROUCH is reportedly back on the trade table with reports rival AFL clubs believe the star midfielder is still open for a move away from Adelaide.

Despite several public denials, Crouch remains one of the most discussed players during this year's trade period following reports he wants an upgraded contract worth up to $1 million per season after winning Adelaide's best-and-fairest in 2019.

He has one year remaining on his contract.

Fox Footy has previously reported the Crows would demand the No.1 draft pick to let Crouch go. However, the Suns have made it clear it will not be parting with its prized No.1 and No.2 picks at this year's draft.

The curious case of Brad Crouch.

AFL Trade Radio reported on Tuesday that Crouch's contract stand-off with Adelaide remained unresolved and at least one rival club believed it could still force a trade for Crouch before Wednesday night's deadline.

Reporter Damian Barrett said the Suns are ready to "pull the trigger" on its play for Crouch.

The Suns also have picks No.15 and No.20 to offer the Crows, but the offer is expected to be rejected by Adelaide.

"I still expect them to come hard for Brad Crouch," Barrett said.

"Now that they've got Ben King settled and they've now got at least public commitments from Matt Rowell and Noah Anderson that they're more than happy to go to the Suns.

"It would be a significant part and a significant play of the 2019 trade period if they could then get someone of Brad Crouch's note to the club late and, to me, they've put a fair bit of work into it. They've put a lot of work into it. They're ready, it's just (a question of) do they want to pull the trigger in that haze and pressure of tomorrow near deadline."

Bombers great Matthew Lloyd responded by saying: "To attract a best-and-fairest winner is really significant. Even if you have to pay a bit of overs for him".

WESTERN BULLDOGS have reportedly turned down a huge four-way trade that would have seen them get Adelaide's Alex Keath, St Kilda's Josh Bruce and pick 23 for picks 13, 32 and 51.

It was reported on Fox Footy that the deal was the brainchild of the Crows and would have facilitated trades for St Kilda and Sydney as well as the Bulldogs.

Here's how it would have played out:

Swans trade Zak Jones for pick 28, St Kilda would have traded Bruce for Jones, Adelaide trade Pick 23 and 28 and Keath for Picks 13, 32 and 51, while the Bulldogs would have dropped 10 picks in the draft but would have picked up two stars and pick 23 for three picks.

Speaking on Fox Sport News' Trading Day, St Kilda great Leigh Montagna said the Bulldogs were running out of time to work out the details.

"I'm surprised that the Bulldogs haven't agreed to that," he said. "They only go back 10 spots in the draft and they get their men Alex Keath and Josh Bruce. With those players I think they're a premiership contender so I'm a bit surprised they've knocked that back."

The Bulldogs reportedly believe they can still get Keath and Bruce but not lose their 13th pick.

Josh Bruce is keen to join the Dogs on a four-year deal.

Herald Sun reporter Jon Ralph said he still thought they could keep 13 and get both their men.

CARLTON have regained superstar small forward Eddie Betts after the paperwork was officially lodged on Monday afternoon.

Betts was linked with a return to Carlton days after the Adelaide Crows' season came to an end and will see him finish his glittering career with the navy blues.

The Crows will receive a future fourth-round pick in exchange for Betts with the club also paying a small percentage of his salary.

Betts' career began with the Blues back in 2005 where he spent nine seasons with the club before joining the Crows for six seasons.

"It's good news for the Blues. Eddie Betts is once again a Blues player. The Blues and Crows have walked into AFL house. It's a future 4th-round pick that heads to the Crows. As I read it, the Crows will pay a bit of his wage, but not a lot," Mitch Cleary said on AFL Trade Radio.

Former Crows skipper Taylor Walker paid an emotional tribute to Betts with a touching post on his Instagram account.

PORT ADELAIDE: Ollie Wines' management approached Carlton asking them to consider trading for the Power co-captain, reports the Herald Sun.

The report said "the Wines camp" went to the Blues two weeks ago, requesting them to have a look at trading for the 25-year-old midfielder. Wines grew up as a Carlton fan.

Carlton is said to be not considering the move this year and is instead focused on small forwards Tom Papley, Jack Martin and Eddie Betts.

"That is shocking for Port if that's true, if the captain of your club wants to leave," Sam McClure said on AFL Trade Radio.

Former Power star Kane Cornes described it as "not ideal for the club".

Port Adelaide responded to the claims of Wines' departure with a statement shortly after shutting them down.

"As a principle, the club is generally reluctant to respond to rumours involving its players throughout the AFL trade period," the club said in a statement.

"However, in this instance, given Ollie is the current co-captain of the club, Port Adelaide believes it is important to confirm that at no stage has Ollie requested a trade from our club.

"Equally, at no stage has Port Adelaide contemplated trading Ollie to any other club and he remains a required player."

Ollie Wines' manager Nick Gieschen also denied the move and that Wines was being shopped around.

"These reports are completely untrue, Ollie is very happy at Port Adelaide, where he is captain and contracted for another three seasons.

"He certainly did not ask me to investigate the possibility of a trade and nor did I scope one out on his behalf."

ESSENDON are still holding firm on letting star forward Joe Daniher walk out the door despite his request for a trade to Sydney.

Joe Daniher wants out.

The clubs have gone back and forth for several days with the latest report indicating the Swans offered picks 5 and 25 for Daniher. An offer that was turned down by the Bombers.

Losing Daniher would hurt the Bombers' forward line and they're chasing a ready-made player in return which means the Swans may have to include a player if they're set on having Daniher in the white and red.

"The Swans might have to offer Oliver Florent or a Tom McCartin to get the deal done, on top of 5 and 25," Matthew Lloyd said on AFL Trade Radio.

Sam McClure believes the situation the Bombers now face with Daniher is a "risk either way".

McClure: If Essendon hold onto Joe Daniher and it doesn't work out that's a risk in itself. It is a risk either way.

Sydney have made the first deal of the second week with 2014 Rising Star winner Lewis Taylor joining the club from Brisbane.

The small forward played only five games for the Lions in 2019, but is reportedly set to sign a three year deal with the Swans.

Where will Joey end up?

FREMANTLE tried playing hard ball with St Kilda last week over what it would take to lure Brad Hill away.

What they were seeking saw the Saints turn around and storm out of the room leaving the deal in serious limbo.

Hill is still chasing a return to Victoria and now Geelong have reportedly entered the conversation in an attempt to steal Hill away from the Saints.

"It would be embarrassing if the Dockers have to accept something less than the original offer from the Saints"



"It would be embarrassing if the Dockers have to accept something less than the original offer from the Saints"

- Matthew Lloyd on the Bradley Hill trade to St Kilda

SYDNEY have another player in limbo with livewire forward Tom Papley looking to return to Victoria with Carlton the clear frontrunner.

The Blues currently hold pick 9 in this years draft which you would think should be enough to get the deal done, again though the hold up lays with the Bombers and Daniher.

"There has been a bit movement on this one. Right now, I think Pick 9 is on the table. The other thought is Pick 9 potentially being split with Carlton to help this get done," Mitch Cleary said on SEN Breakfast.

"A few parties around the situation felt that it probably moved on Friday. I still think we'll see Tom Papley in a navy-blue jumper next year."

"He will be at the Suns for at least another three years. Those reports are accurate. It's a huge signing for the Gold Coast Suns. They think he is every bit as good as Max"



- Sam McClure re: Ben King#AFLTrade — Telstra AFL Trade Radio (@traderadio) October 13, 2019

Other names still floating around:

Jack Martin - should land at Carlton, again just being held up by the potential Papley deal.

Jack Steven - Geelong looked set to land the Saints midfielder, but the deal has stalled over his value.

Dougal Howard - Port star looked set to join the Saints, but the Power aren't ready to let him go just yet.