Sunset, wine, all things fine

NIGHT LIFE: The Kiosk Cafe on Abell Point Marina has extended opening hours from Thursday-Sunday with new chef Craig Power on board to whip up dishes that are gathering rave reviews from both locals and tourists.

THE combination of fine wine, locally-produced food, feel-good music, and a view of luxury yachts and a turquoise ocean that extends deep into the horizon are just some of the attractions of The Kiosk Cafe.

Cleverly situated at the northern end of Abell Point Marina, the cafe is in prime location for yachties, tourists and locals to enjoy a delicious meal and a glass of wine, or whichever drink is to their fancy.

But for the first time, The Kiosk Cafe has extended opening hours from Thursday to Sunday so guests can enjoy an evening meal by the Marina, under lights and Italian-style umbrella'sfrom 4pm to 8 pm last orders.

Experienced chef Craig Power has come on board to create the culinary masterpieces dished up at The Kiosk, bringing extensive knowledge and skill.

Craig was formerly chef and owner of Bowen restaurant Food Freaks, but when Tropical Cyclone Debbie swept through the Whitsundays, Food Freaks was significantly damaged and permanently closed as a result.

Joint owners of The Kiosk, Jilly and David Paddon are thrilled with Craig's expertise, having already received rave reviews from customers impressed with the quality of the meals.

"We've been striving for good quality of food and to that end we're very fortunate to have Craig who has joined us here,” Mr Paddon said.

"We're trying to get that combination of small plates at sunset, a little calamari and ribs, something simple, or to stay and have a full meal, a main course.

"Craig has already lifted the quality of our breakfasts and lunches. We're packed in the mornings. He's experienced, he knows what people want and he uses all locally sourced products.”

Mr Paddon described the menu as "a mediterranean style of cooking” with weekly specials added and affordable prices, including excellence in the variety of drinks.

When asked what time The Kiosk closes, Mr Paddon laughed: "Whenever people leave. We want to create a really friendly casual atmosphere. But 8.00pm is probably the last order.

"Jilly, my wife, has done a super job of putting it all together and working with Craig to get the menu right. She's really the hostess here.”

The Kiosk Cafe is open from 6:30-5:30pm Monday-Wednesday and 6:30am till approximately 9pm Thursday-Sunday.

So prepare to be pleasantly wined and dined this week at The Kiosk.