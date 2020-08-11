Sunshine a welcome change for day four of racing

Contributed by Di Pearson.

AFTER a day of rest, recovery and repairs, the 64 boats competing in Airlie Beach Race Week are back on the water today for day four of racing.

The weather is set to work in their favour with sunny skies and breezes of about 10 knots, which is in stark contrast to the conditions for the first day of racing.

IRC passage, performance racing and cruising division 1 will embark on a 27 nautical mile course taking in Pioneer Bay, Gumbrell and Olden Islands and Grimston.

Cruising division 2, non-spinnaker and multihull passage are on a course from Pioneer Bay taking in Edwin Rock, Grassy Island and Grimston along the way.

Cruising division 2 yachts on the millpoint. Picture: Shirley Wodson

The multihull racing division is moving to windward/leeward racing, which may shake up the results.

Out on the racetrack, the multihull racing division is keeping thrillseekers and speed enthusiasts enthralled.

Dale Mitchell’s newly arrived ORMA 60 and Michel Van Der Zwaard’s Back in Black, the Extreme 40 have so far been the ones to watch with the former winning the opening two races and finishing third in race three to lead the pointscore.

Back in Black nabbed race three, adding to a second and third, to remain in contention in second place overall.

Keeping both honest is previous winner, G’Nome, the Grainger 075 owned by Terry Archer.

Mitchell and his class team on ORMA 60 said they had enjoyed the conditions of day two’s racing.

“We were pleasantly surprised when the breeze built to a shave over 15 knots,” he said.

“It was, as the Kiwis say, ‘peachy, peachy Airlie Beachie’.

“The team put in another great effort from start to finish and were rewarded with a second win on corrected time.”

For those who can’t be among the action in Queensland, ORMA on board action can be viewed here.

For full results and all information, click here.