QLD_CM_LIFESTYLE_AWARDWINNINGHAMS_3DEC16
Food & Entertainment

Sunshine Coast butcher wins best ham in Australia

by Anooska Tucker-Evans
20th Nov 2019 6:33 AM | Updated: 6:36 AM
A GYMPIE trained butcher is as happy as a pig in mud after taking out the title of Australia's best ham in the annual Australian PorkMark Ham Awards.

Noosa Meat Centre in Noosaville won the best bone-in ham in Queensland and Australia and the best overall ham in the country from 140 entries in the prestigious gongs.

Owner Steve Young said he was thrilled with the victory after winning the same award in 2016.

Noosa Meat Centre butcher Steve Young has won best bone-in ham in Australia. Picture: Lachie Millard
"I've been in the competition five times now and in the five times we've been ranked in the top two every time," he said.

Mr Young uses Darling Downs-reared pigs for his ham, with each cured individually by hand.

He makes hams all year round, supplying selected IGA delis with sliced ham from Brisbane to Cairns, and in the lead up to Christmas estimates he will sell up to 6000 hams.

"(Winning this) it's going to make Christmas very busy for us," he said.

Queensland also took out third prize in the national bone-in category, with Toowoomba's Gray's Modern Meat Mart claiming bronze.

The best boneless ham in Queensland went to Warana's Sunvalley Fine Foods.

